9&10 News Meteorologist, Florida School Alum Reacts to Shooting

And we mention it from time to time, our Meteorologist Melanie Steinberg is a Florida native, and has a connection to the news today.

She is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland with her family living five minutes away.

She says it’s hard to see a community so close, be torn apart by something so needless.

“Seeing this happen, it was just overwhelming and shocking because you never think something like that can happen where you grew up, where you live,” she says. “My house is right down the road from there, and it’s just…it hit really close to home, and I just always felt safe there. It’s just crazy to think that something could happen.”

Another reminder of how far reaching these tragedies can be.

Comments

comments