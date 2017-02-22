Construction Begins On Murchie Bridge In Traverse City

With spring like weather comes our second season: road construction.

Improvements are happening on a busy section of US-31 in Traverse City, and that will certainly slow down traffic.

Work started Wednesday on the Murchie Bridge over the Boardman River in Traverse City.

Wednesday evening, traffic was backed up on Murchie Bridge.

Many people are heading home from work maybe weren’t aware of the new project.

The section of US-31 is typically busy all the time, even without the construction.

Now drivers are down to using one lane in each direction.

Work on the bridge will replace rails and sidewalks.

It also includes painting and resurfacing.

The repairs are scheduled to last until mid-June, with some weekend and night work possible.

On 9&10 News at 11, hear from drivers battling the backed up traffic and how businesses are reacting to the construction.

